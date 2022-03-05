CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $275.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $267.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME opened at $243.77 on Thursday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,150 shares of company stock worth $5,835,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.