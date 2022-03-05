CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $275.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $267.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.69.
NASDAQ CME opened at $243.77 on Thursday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,150 shares of company stock worth $5,835,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
About CME Group (Get Rating)
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CME Group (CME)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.