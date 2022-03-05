CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,779,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.15. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 458,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

