CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,779,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.15. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About CNS Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
