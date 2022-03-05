Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) is Diversified Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Consolidated accounts for approximately 3.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diversified Trust Co owned 1.60% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $92,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,211,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded down $10.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,890. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.84 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $570.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

