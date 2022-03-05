Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $27,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 31,207 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,264,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,720 shares of company stock worth $8,182,863. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,934,000 after acquiring an additional 701,442 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,001,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,991,000 after buying an additional 97,549 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

