Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $7.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. 405,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,682. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $597.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

