Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after buying an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.