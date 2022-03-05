Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays cut shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.04. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $135.23 and a twelve month high of $187.30.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

