Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Reduced by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.21. 21,368,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,383,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

