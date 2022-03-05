Comerica Bank Buys 2,907 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of AerCap worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AER. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,870,000 after acquiring an additional 250,609 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

