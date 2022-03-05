Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,840,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,441. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $557.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

