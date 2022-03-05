Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

