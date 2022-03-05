Comerica Bank Sells 1,216 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Matson worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matson by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in Matson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Matson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $112.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $247,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 12,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $1,333,572.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,746 shares of company stock worth $4,827,977 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

