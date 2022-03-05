Comerica Bank Sells 3,032 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $101,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $235,950 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $53.57 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 4.06.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

