Comerica Bank Sells 399 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of MaxLinear worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in MaxLinear by 333.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $7,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

