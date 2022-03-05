Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.46) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.22) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.70 ($8.66).

ETR:CBK opened at €5.95 ($6.69) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.69). The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.66.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

