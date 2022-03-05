Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) VP Blasio Riccardo Di Sells 15,079 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CVLT opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

