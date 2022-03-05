Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

CBD stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

