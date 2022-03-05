Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,164,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

