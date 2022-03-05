Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $2.88 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.
In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $133,946. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on CNCE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
