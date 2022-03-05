Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $2.88 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $133,946. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CNCE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

