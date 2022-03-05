CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. CONMED has a 1 year low of $117.62 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in CONMED by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

