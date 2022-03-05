Contrasting Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) and China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) and China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and China Yuchai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Integrated Sciences -53.32% -13.07% -9.87% China Yuchai International N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Novo Integrated Sciences and China Yuchai International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A China Yuchai International 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Yuchai International has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.43%. Given China Yuchai International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Yuchai International is more favorable than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of China Yuchai International shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.6% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and China Yuchai International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 5.18 -$4.46 million ($0.23) -7.30 China Yuchai International $3.34 billion 0.14 $42.77 million N/A N/A

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Summary

China Yuchai International beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novo Integrated Sciences (Get Rating)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market. The HLGE segment includes hospitality and property development activities conducted mainly in the PRC, and Malaysia. The company was founded on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Singapore.

