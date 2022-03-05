Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

