Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 206.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

