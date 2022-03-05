Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $425,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

