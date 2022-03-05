Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $555,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,806 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Robert Half International by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHI opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

