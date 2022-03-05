Convex Finance (CVX) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $935.43 million and approximately $98.66 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for about $17.62 or 0.00044822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00044588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.88 or 0.06708865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,234.18 or 0.99821306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00048524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 85,635,400 coins and its circulating supply is 53,097,678 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.