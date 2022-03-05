Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COO. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $459.55.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $424.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $368.78 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.16. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $654,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 112.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.