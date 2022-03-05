Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.700-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.70-$14.20 EPS.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $459.55.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $424.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.36. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cooper Companies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.