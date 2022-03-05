Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.700-$14.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.70-$14.20 EPS.
COO stock opened at $424.54 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.
