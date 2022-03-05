Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

Shares of COST stock opened at $525.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.96.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

