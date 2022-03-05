Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COST stock opened at $525.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.96.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

