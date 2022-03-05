Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of COST stock traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.50. 4,418,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.40. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.96.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

