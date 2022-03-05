Cottage Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,686,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.52. 280,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

