Cottage Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.48.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $6.00 on Friday, reaching $214.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,949. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $206.31 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

