Cottage Street Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.13. The stock had a trading volume of 931,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,853. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

