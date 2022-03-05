Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.42.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.06. 32,130,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,868,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.94 and its 200-day moving average is $320.10. The firm has a market cap of $544.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.22 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

