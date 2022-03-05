Cottage Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

YUMC stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. 2,727,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,176. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

