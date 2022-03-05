Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.56. 1,234,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,106. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.32 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

