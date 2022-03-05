Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.49 and a 200-day moving average of $263.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.