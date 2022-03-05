Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in LCI Industries by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.81. 123,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,590. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

