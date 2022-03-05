Cottage Street Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Visa by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.29. 10,912,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,103,531. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $383.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

