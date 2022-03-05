Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $175.00 at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coupa Software to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.90.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average of $189.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $307.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.