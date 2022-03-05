Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $28.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coupang traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 123,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,750,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.
In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 in the last quarter.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
