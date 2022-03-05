Craig Hallum Cuts WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $12.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of WW opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. WW International has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WW International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

