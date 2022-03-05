Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) & Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Head to Head Contrast

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Creative Realities alerts:

This table compares Creative Realities and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12% Aurora Innovation N/A N/A -26.33%

This table compares Creative Realities and Aurora Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.63 -$16.84 million $0.14 6.57 Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 34.66 -$755.45 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Innovation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Creative Realities and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 206.18%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Creative Realities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.