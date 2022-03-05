Credit Suisse Group Boosts International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $63.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

