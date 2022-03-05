Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.98.

TSE CPG opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.43. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

