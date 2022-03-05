Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $13,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crexendo stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

