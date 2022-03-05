Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $801.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

