Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 51,988 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,988 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,374,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,580,000 after purchasing an additional 588,126 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

